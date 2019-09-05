Barrowford ski siblings claim dryslope championship titles in Stoke-on-Trent

Barrowford skiers Charlotte and Robert Holmes have enjoyed recent success on the piste.

Charlotte was first overall female and Under 16 female at the British Indoor Championships at the chill factore in Manchester.

And both were in action in Stoke-on-Trent, at the English Open and British Dryslope Championships.

Charlotte won first Under 16 female and was second overall.

Robert won the title of Male British Dryslope Champion, with Charlotte second overall female and first Under 16.

Robert then regained the All England Dryslope Champion title he won last year on Saturday in Norwich.

Charlotte was third Overall Female and first Under 16 at the same event.

She also received a special award from Snowsport England for most improved Male or Female under 14/16 English skier.

If anyone could help with sponsorship for the pair, please contact Andrea Holmes on 07765110113.

Charlotte is pictured, courtesy of Neil @racerready.co.uk