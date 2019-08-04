Bev finishes well clear on hottest day recorded

The ladies of Colne Golf Club played for the Scratch Trophy last Thursday in sweltering conditions.

On the hottest day recorded, many ladies walked in after nine holes at Law Farm.

Winner, nine shots clear of the field, was Beverley Wellock with 91.

Susan Burgoyne was runner-up with 100, with Cheryl Barnes in third with 103.

The previous Thursday, Colne GC ladies played the Ping Qualifier.

Valerie Turpin, pictured, had a hole in one on the 7th hole, and also won the qualifier after a three-way card play-off with 40 points, with partner Sandra Harris.

Runners-up, also with 40 points, were Anne Bradbury and Sarah Irvine.

And finishing in third, also with 40 points, were Beverley Wellock and Tina Fishwick.