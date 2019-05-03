Big Trawden AC contingent at Virgin London Marathon

Once again Trawden AC was well represented at the Virgin London Marathon on Sunday.

Paul and Lindsey Barwick were the first two Trawden runners home, with chairman Paul Brown also breaking the three-hour mark.

And the other Trawden runners to finish were David Fort, Kevin Fenton-Clough, Kevin Delaney, Nicola Nuttall, Dennis Smith, David Howard, Dawn Tibbs, Adam Wallwork, Michelle Brooks and Claire Whittaker.

On Saturday, Martin Greenwood and Shaun Heys were the first of the Trawden runners to complete the Three Peaks, with Andrew Haworth, Matthew Haworth, Stuart Hayton, Adam Howard and Fionnuala Swann also finishing.

On the same day, The Fellsman - an epic event over 60 miles of tough fell running setting out from Ingleton - saw Craig Storozuk, Fiona Hall and Jenny and Jim Garside battle through to complete one of the toughest races in the calendar.

The weekend actually started with Dan Grundy setting a new PB in the Mid-Cheshire 5K and ended with the marathon and half marathon at the Blackpool Festival of running.

Mark Fawcett and Simon Lister were in marathon action while in the shorter race David McCabe claimed a top 40 finish and there were also strong performances from Adam Chilton, Ian Barton, Darren Shaw and Saima Afzaal.