Bisping earns respect after taking fight at short notice

Anyone can do anything in victory. Only in defeat does a man truly reveal himself.

Well, Michael Bisping gained huge respect from a whole host of combative athletes after rescuing the UFC’s debut Shanghai show just days after losing his Middleweight crown.

The 38-year-old will step in for Anderson Silva to take on Kelvin Gastelum just three weeks after his UFC 217 defeat to Georges St-Pierre having suffered a third-round rear naked choke submission at Madison Square Gardens.

Brazilian mixed martial artist Silva, who was beaten by “The Count” in London via a unanimous decision last February, was removed from UFC Fight Night 122 in China after being accused of a second potential doping violation by the US anti-doping agency.

Bisping answered the call with the show in jeopardy and he’ll take on the extremely dangerous American, who has lost just three times in 16 appearances under the UFC umbrella, on November 25th at the Mercedez-Benz Arena.

The Clitheroe fighter, who ended Luke Rockhold’s reign to become the organisation’s first British world champion last summer, was given plenty of praise for the move, with Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, commenting on social media.

The eight time WWF/WWE champion, two time WCW/World Champion, two time WWF Intercontinental champion, five time WWF Tag Team supremo and 2000 Royal Rumble king tweeted: “I feel like I can go again right now”.. Gracious in defeat and exactly 7 days later @bisping takes the next @ufc main event fight against Gastelum. Love his attitude. Blood, sweat, respect.”

Boxer Tony Bellew, who takes on David Haye for a second time next month, simply labelled Bisping a ‘Legend’, while Dan Hardy, Rafael dos Anjos, Gokhan Saki and Brad Pickett all commented.