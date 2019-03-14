Bleak conditions for 18-strong Trawden AC team that tackled Wuthering Hike in Haworth

Eighteen Trawden Athetlic Club members completed the gruelling Haworth Hobble on Saturday - many of them completing an ultra marathon for the first time.

The 32-mile Wuthering Hike started in the bleakest of conditions.

But the determined Trawden runners got their heads down to battle the terrible weather in the early stages and complete the race which has almost 4,500 feet of climb.

Andrew Haworth was the first of the Trawden runners home ahead of chairman Paul Brown and Stephen Whittaker.

David Fort, Craig Storozuk and James Crook were closely followed home by Jamie McIlvenny, Roxanne McIlvenny, Verity Brown, Elaine Corcoran and Stuart Hayton before Alex Fort, Joanne Brown, Emily O’Connor, Michelle Brooks, Claire Storozuk, Deborah Stevenson and Louise Preston also crossed the line.

The only other action on Saturday saw David Lord finished third in the V55 category at the Dentdale 14 mile road race and more than 50 members complete parkruns - David McCabe winning at Oakwell Hall and Adam Holda and Nicola Nuttall the first over the line at Pendle,.

On Sunday, Mark Duerden raced to a top 50 finish in the Liverpool Landmarks 10 mile road race, Jamie Osborne was first Trawden runner home in the Trafford 10k where David Howard claimed the V60 prize and there were also strong finishes from John McDonald and Ashley Eastwood.

David Lord was third V55 for the second time in the weekend when competing in the Irwell Valley 20 mile road race and Adam Holda was fourth in the New Longton 10k where Colin Smith also finished well.

There was also a strong club showing at the Red Hot Toddy 10k in Todmorden with Jack Betts first home ahead of Robert Smith, Andy Lamb, Maxine Betts, Louane Frances, Sue Passmore, Julie Bithell and Lawrence Taylor.

And at the Jackals 10K trail event on Darwen Moor on Sunday, Adrian Blackledge and Dawn Tibbs claimed third place finishes.

There was another strong Trawden presence at the event with good finishes from Seam Fitzpatrick, Allan Boult, Julie Townson, Mark Walsk, Liz Allison, Karen Windle, Nicola Nuttall, Elaine Corcoran, Louise Preston, Tracy Parkinson, Linda Ensby and Matt Allison.