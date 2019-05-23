Britannia land clean sweep in Charity League

All-conquering Britannia swept all before them in the XLCR Pendle Charity League this season.

Not content with winning the Premier Division title, Britannia added the Peter Shaw Trophy, League Cup, Charity Shield and Anniversary Trophy – introduced after the league celebrated it’s 50th year last summer.

Britannia held off Pendle FC to win the Premier Division, though Pendle FC went on to land the David Holmes Trophy, beating First Division runners-up Nelson Dressers in the final.

Dressers also didn’t end the season empty handed, as they claimed the Rotary Cup, with victory over North Valley Rangers in the final.

Britannia beat Prairie Athletic to win the Peter Shaw Trophy, with Prairie also runners-up in the Billy Clegg Trophy, which was won by AFC Veterans.

The First Division title went to Sabden, who were League Cup runners-up to Britannia.

And Crown Hotel claimed the Memorial Shield.

The league’s presentation evening is held on Friday, May 24th at Nelson Cricket Club.