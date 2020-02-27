Brother and sister celebrate English skiing title success in Bormio, Italy

Higherford’s Charlotte Holmes claimed a clean sweep of titles at the English Alpine Championships in Bormio, Italy, with brother Robert also on the podium.

Charlotte (14) and Robert (17) were competing in the under 16 and under 18 categories of ski disciplines slalom, giant slalom and super giant slalom, on the slopes of the Stella Alpina, Oga and Stelvio mountains.

The youngsters who attend Colne Park High School and Nelson and Colne College, went into the competition in good form, having recently competed in international races in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, with Robert having represented Team GB at the Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland.

First up was slalom on the Stella Alpina, the shortest race, in front of the grandstand.

Charlotte was a seeded racer but drew the worst bib possible, bib 15, which meant her competitors would have the distinct advantage of skiing a clean track before the ruts formed and the course was cut up.

However, Charlotte negotiated the 54 turns through the alternating red and blue gates in 46.95 seconds, a blistering 1.62 seconds faster than her nearest rival.

The second run, on a new course, saw Charlotte extend her lead to 3.88 seconds to be crowned the English Alpine Slalom champion.

Day two of the Championships was giant slalom day on the remote Oga mountain.

The surface required an extended course length to accommodate the 45 longer radius turns.

Charlotte carried on from the previous day with two blistering runs, to win by 2.79 seconds.

Robert competed in two races, finishing second in the first, before winning the second to match his sister in being crowned English Alpine Giant Slalom champion.

Day three was a rest day for Robert but Charlotte competed in the team night parallel slalom event.

Each team consisted of five, whose combined run times gave a total course time, with the team with the lowest time progressing to the next round of the knock out competition.

And Charlottes team, Team Evolution, prevailed to receive the English Alpine Team Trophy for the first time in their history.

The super giant slalom competition took place on the steep, icy piste of the Stelvio mountain on day four.

The full length of the piste was used, allowing the competitors to reach speeds of 70mph, whilst negotiating the 33 longer radius turns.

Due to the size of the international field, Robert was allocated bib 82 and skilfully negotiated the two courses to finish second in the first race and third in the second race.

In the childrens’ race, Charlotte continued her dominance, taking both races by 1.03 seconds and 0.78 seconds respectively to be crowned English Alpine Super Giant Slalom champion.

The last day of the championships saw the presentations of the Overall English Alpine Champions.

Points were awarded for finish positions in each individual race, added together to confirm the Overall Champions, and Robert finished in third place, with Charlotte winning the title by virtue of winning every race.

Afterwards Charlotte said: “It’s amazing, I came to Bormio after training hard in Austria and was hoping for some good results, I can’t quite believe what I have achieved, and would like to thank my coaches, parents, sponsors and teammates, as I could not have achieved this without their help.”

Robert and Charlotte’s academy, Team Evolution Racing, also received their Overall Team Trophy, which they won for the first time.

Robert said: “This is a reflection of all the hard work the team has put in to get where we are today, here’s hoping we can continue in this rich vein of form to the end of the season.”

Both Robert and Charlotte travelling back out to the Alps in April to compete in the British Alpine Championships in Tignes, France.

Robert and Charlotte are continuously looking for sponsors, or anyone who could assist them financially with their ski racing journey.

Special thanks go to Pendle Leisure Services, Pendle Ski Club and Caos Kit who provide them with training facilities and sports kit.

If you are able to help in any way, please contact them on Instagram robholmes24 and charlotteholmes_ski and Facebook Robert Holmes-Skier and Charlotte Holmes, or alternatively call 07765110113.