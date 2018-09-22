Brothers go for Grand Slam

Three brothers from Nelson Wrestling Club are competing in the Grand Slam event in Birmingham today.

For youngest sibling Ibrahim Hussain, who is just six, it will be his competitive debut in the sport, but he’ll be supported and encouraged by eight-year-old Muhammad Hyder and the eldest of the trio, Abdal-Rahman, who is nine.

Ibrahim, who attends Whitefield School, has been wrestling for two years and has featured in friendly inter-club competitions with Bolton-based Sharples Wrestling Club in the past.

Both Hyder and Abdal, pupils at Roughlee Primary School, have been wrestling since 2014, and have already enjoyed plenty of success under Iranian coach Mohammed Osman Malak.

Hyder, undefeated in competitive matches since 2016, is certainly the golden boy of the group, having taken first place three times at the Derbyshire Open, once in the Wales Open and again at the Aspull International Open.

Abdal has achieved several podium place finishes, with five bronze medals sitting in his collection so far.

Club chairman Tahir Anwar said: “It is great to see the dedication and hardwork of all three brothers who have all embraced the sport and have taken it up competitively.

“Before the club started in Nelson we did not really have a tradition of freestyle wrestling in East Lancashire, despite it being very popular across the north west.

“The excellent progress of the brothers has shown that there is really good talent in our area who are benefitting from some excellent coaching.”

The brothers are pictured ahead of the Grand Slam event in Birmingham.