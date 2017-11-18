Burke helps Great Britain to gold in Manchester World Cup

Colne’s Steven Burke helped Great Britain win gold in the men’s team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester at the weekend.

Burke, Kian Emadi, Ed Clancy and Ollie Wood beat Denmark for gold in the final.

Britain dominated, finishing 5.688 seconds quicker than the Danes.

Clancy said: “This is our home track, where all the hard work gets put in, a lot of sweat and suffering.

“So to get here and have a sell-out crowd and then perform like that is really nice.”

France beat the all-amateur Team KGF – the British champions – for bronze.

Team KGF just missed out on a podium place, finishing 1.157 seconds behind the French team.

Great Britain finished second in the medal table with five, as Germany topped the table with four gold medals.

The event is the second of five World Cup weekends with the next coming in Milton, Canada, from December 1st-3rd.