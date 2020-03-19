"Burnley Express" James Anderson's thoughts on the shutdown of cricket

"Burnley Express" James Anderson admitted he is unsettled by the global coronavirus pandemic which the England seamer fears could lead to the domestic and international summer being scrapped altogether.

The County Championship was supposed to get under way on April 12 but government advice has essentially put the sporting calendar on hold for the time being.

A potential rescheduling of the season will be talked about between the England and Wales Cricket Board and the 18 first-class counties today (Thursday), a situation which seems inevitable because of the uncertainty in the country.

But the ECB, which announced on Wednesday a suspension of all recreational cricket, says it will explore all options, including playing matches behind closed doors, plus possibly postponing or cancelling some of the season.

England, who last week postponed their tour of Sri Lanka, are slated to play the West Indies in a three-Test series, starting on June 4, but Anderson revealed his concern at the 2020 season failing to get off the ground.

"Cricket and sport is not the be all and end all but it is my livelihood, it's all I know," Anderson, speaking on the BBC's Tailenders podcast, said.

"The season is unlikely to start. It's still a little bit hazy as to what's going to happen. There's a chance we might not even bowl a ball this summer.

"I feel a little bit anxious. Just the not knowing is giving me a bit of anxiety."

Anderson made the last of his 151 Test appearances against South Africa at Cape Town before a broken rib led to him missing the last two matches of the series.

The 37-year-old Lancashire bowler was overlooked for the Sri Lanka trip in order to continue his recovery with a view to being fully fit for the start of the English summer.

As well as the precarious landscape affecting his professional life, Anderson added: "Also trying to keep a young family healthy. I am trying to stay calm, follow the guidelines.

"My wife's mum and dad live in Spain so they are in lockdown. They are in the age group where there are concerns. The anxiety is building up in our house because of not knowing what will happen in the next few months."