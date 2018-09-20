Burnley just fall short against Wigan in the proverbial game of two halves

Burnley RUFC went down to Wigan on Saturday in the proverbial game of two halves.

Burnley scored a brilliant try in the first minute from Will Farnworth, after some superb handling by the backline.

But it was one-way traffic then as Wigan built a 31-8 lead.

Burnley refused to lie down, and could have produced a memorable comeback in a much better second half, but ran out of time despite scores from Rick Griffiths, Rob Lawless and Adam Healy, with the outstanding James Redford adding a penalty and three conversions in a final score of 34-29.

The ladies lost another thriller at Winnington Park 17-14.

On Friday night, there is a veterans’ game against Sedgley Park at 7-30 p.m.

On Saturday, the first XV travel to Ormskirk, with kick-off at 3 p.m., before the next home game, a week tomorrow, against Eagle.

On Sunday, the Under 7-12s are in training, while the Under 13,14 and 16s are at home to Oldham, Broughton Park and Sedgley Park respectively.

The Under 15s are at Widnes, and the Colts are at home to Bury.

All newcomers are welcome, just come down to the club, behind the Oaks Hotel.

The AGM of Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club takes place this Thursday, September 27th, starting at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, congratulations go to the club’s junior section on their fundraising efforts last month.

Credit to Junior Chairmen Simon Finnan and wife Selina, and all the juniors and volunteers on raising £1,919.14, which was sports matched by Rock FMs Cash for Kids, the radio station’s charity, which which seeks to make a real difference to the lives of local children and young people.

The junior section also won an extra £250 for their PR efforts on twitter, facebook and local press releases, to raise a grand total of £4,088.14 to inspire and support the next generation of rugby players.

The money was raised with collections, a raffle, a barbeque and a 24-hour touch rugby event, which also attracted three new players and and an extra recruit for the kitchen.

Well done to Simon and Selina Finnan, asll the organisers, the junior committee, everyone who gave their time, resources and supported this achievement, as well as Rock FM.