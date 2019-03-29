Champions All Blacks show no mercy in Preston

In their penultimate game of the season, County Courier Services Division 2 North champions Colne and Nelson claimed an emphatic 88-0 victory against a depleted Preston side.

As early as the third minute, a quick tap and go in the Preston 22 saw Matty Tindall drop over the try line for the first score of the day, kick not converted.

The 12th minute saw Colne increase their lead when a strong run from Jamie Gane saw him heading towards the line, but at the last minute he passed the ball to Adam Harley, who, after a somewhat comical and prolonged juggle, managed to keep his feet and dot the ball down.

The kick was converted by Tom Handforth.

In the 19th minute, the ball was won in the lineout by Colne and passed out to Brad Collins, who bullied his way over the line to keep the scoreboard ticking over, kick converted by Handforth.

Five minutes later Colne upped the score again when following another successful lineout and a rolling maul, Alex Bullock took control and scored the first of his three tries.

Very shortly afterwards, Jamie Gane was able to cross the white line himself this time, and once more the kick was converted by the trusty boot of Handford.

Just two minutes later, a strong run by Kyle Hargreaves saw him ship the ball to Luke Edwards, who was able to dot the ball down over the line.

This time the kick was not converted.

Within five minutes, the ball was won in the line out and very quickly passed out to Hargreaves, who this time eased the ball over the line himself to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

The kick was once more converted.

The last score of the first half saw Bullock score his second try of the game after some strong work by the Colne forwards in the scrum, kick converted, leaving Colne ahead by 52 points to nil at the halfway mark.

Almost straight from the kick-off, Bullock scored his hat-trick try, after another strong Colne scrum, kick not converted.

Just two minutes later, some strong running by skipper Adam Padgett saw him make good ground and then pass the ball out to Edwards, who put the ball down over the try line, kick not converted.

Edwards also scored the next try after some quick passing of the ball saw him go over in the right hand corner, kick not converted.

Edwards’ fourth and final try came after a solo run from just over the half way line, which saw him outstrip the despairing defence and very gratefully put the ball down over the line.

The kick was converted by Tom Davies.

Very shortly afterwards, an interception by Connor Kinnane on the halfway line also saw him make a strong run and outstrip the Preston defence to chalk up another try.

The kick was converted by Handforth.

Colne’s final score of the day came from Lewis Hesketh, who, after making good ground, got his feet a little tied up as he went over the line and ended up in a somewhat less than graceful flop.

The kick was again converted by Handforth.

This left the score at 88 points to Colne, with nil to Preston.

After consultation with both captains, the referee decided to call it at this point.

Colne’s final game of the season is a week tomorrow, with an away fixture against Tyldesley seconds to round off a memorable season.