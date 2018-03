Hayley Baines scored the only goal as North Hockey Women’s League Division 1 champions Pendle Forest extended their unbeaten run at City of York Ladies firsts on Saturday.

Forest sealed the title with an 11-1 win at home to Leeds Adel Ladies and a 6-1 success at Didsbury Greys Ladies last weekend, and made it 73 league games without defeat at York University.

With one game outstanding, Forest lead the table by 10 points from closest rivals Newcastle University Women’s firsts.