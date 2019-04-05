Champions Pendle Forest celebrate season of success

Lisa Crewe was the big winner when North Hockey Women’s League Premier Division champions Pendle Forest held their presentation evening.

The prolific forward received the Manager’s Player of the Year accolade after netting 21 times in all competitions this season as Forest climbed to the Investec Women’s Hockey League Conference North.

Freya Bythell received the Players’ Player of the Year prize while goal-getter Charlotte Hartley scooped the top scorer award with a divisional best 25 goals. Meanwhile, Liv Purtill claimed the ‘Entertainment’ award.

Rebecca Whitham-Kay received the Captain’s Player of the Year gong for Forest’s second string, Mawgan Naylor was voted Players’ Player, Judith Hind finished the term as the club’s leading scorer and Karen Wignall took the prize for most entertaining player.

The third team’s Manager’s Player of the Year was presented to Amy Maxwell, Beccy Bell received the gong from her team-mates, Lehanna Taylor won Captain’s Player while Jane Lofthouse was recognised as the side’s entertainer.

Finally, Zoe Kidney was awarded with the Judy Bentham Young Player of the Year accolade while Dani and Scott Hornby received the Freda Duckett Service to the Club Award.