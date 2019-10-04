Colne netballer Emilia Roscoe helps Roses to gold medal in Belfast

Colne’s Emilia Roscoe helped England’s Vitality Roses win the Netball Europe Open on goal average after going undefeated in all three games in Belfast.

A young side, with an average age of 19.3, produced three excellent performances against Europe’s elite to win gold for the fourth Netball Europe Open in succession.

A tightly-contested competition saw the Vitality Roses and Wales end level on points, but Sam Bird’s side pipped the Welsh to the title as they were separated by goal average (1.704 to 1.622).

The squad travelled to Northern Ireland looking to gain exposure of senior international netball and displayed desire, commitment and maturity beyond their years.

Two wins over Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and a draw with Wales secured the gold medal.

The players were crowned champions in the ceremony, which followed their win over hosts Northern Ireland on Sunday.

England Netball Futures Head Coach Sam Bird said: “I’m delighted for this young squad to win this championship. It’s a pleasure to work with such talented and dedicated young Roses. Thank you to Netball Europe for hosting and for all of our support this weekend.”

Roscoe, 18, will join a number of the talented, young squad into U21 Netball Europe in Worcester, which starts today and finishes on Sunday.

She said on her twitter page: “It’s been such a privilege to be apart of this team, I feel like I’ve learnt so much in such a short period of time and made friendships with the nicest group of girls.

“I cannot wait to take everything away from this weekend and smash it at netball Europe U21s next week.”