Colne netballer Emilia Roscoe off to Belfast with England

Colne’s Emilia Roscoe has been named in the England squad for the Under 21 Netball Europe tournament.

Earlier this month, the 18-year-old was selected for the 20-strong Under 21 World Youth Cup long squad, with a view to preparing for the World Youth Cup in Fiji in 2021.

And England Netball have revealed she will be one of 12 players from that group to represent England at the Netball Europe Open championships at the Antrim Forum in Belfast from September 27-29th against the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The England side will be led by England Netball Futures Head Coach Sam Bird, alongside Emily Perry as Assistant Coach.

Sam said: “Emily and I are delighted to be heading to the Netball Europe Open for what I’m sure is set to be an exciting few days of netball with these fantastic athletes.

“Last year, England came home champions and we are keen to return with that title once again. We have a great mix of talent within this squad and I’m looking forward to seeing how we stand against these other teams.”