Colne’s Emilia Roscoe impresses in Netball Europe win for England

Colne’s Emilia Roscoe impressed as England were crowned champions of U21 Netball Europe at the University of Worcester Arena at the weekend.

The hosts looked in top form throughout the competition which also saw Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales compete for the title.

England took home the trophy with Wales securing silver, Scotland coming third and Northern Ireland finishing fourth.

Scotland and Wales opened proceedings on Friday evening with the latter looking highly-impressive in a 56-48 win.

Following this, the hosts took to the court against Northern Ireland, with U21 Head Coach Karen Greig able to draw from a squad with four players who won the Netball Europe Open a week prior.

All 12 players impressed as they comfortably dispatched their opposition 83-20.

England showed their quality throughout the spine of their team with goal defence Funmi Faodju, captain Hannah Williams and goal shooter Roscoe particularly impressive.

At the Netball Europe Open last week, England and Wales produced a stellar game of netball which ended all square at 51-51. While this game never came as close, it was arguably the best of the competition, as Wales made England work for a 56-28 win.

Wales did well to regularly press England’s shooters and similar pressure failed to wain across the court.

But the home side showed great professionalism to see out the game, which meant England needed at least a draw to secure a second Netball Europe gold in as many weeks.

Ten of the athletes selected are part of the U21 long squad working towards the World Youth Cup in 2021, and it was clear to see why as England ran out 75-21 victors.

Head Coach Karen Greig said: “For us, this is just the start of our preparations building towards the Netball World Youth Cup in 2021 so the fact that we’ve been able to expose so many athletes this weekend is a really good start and a good benchmark for us.”