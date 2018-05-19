Colne to again host National Series

Colne will again host the final round of this year’s HSBC UK | National Circuit Series on Wednesday, July 25th.

Large crowds are expected in the town to line the streets to watch the action.

This will be the third year in a row that Colne has hosted the final round of the series, after 2016 and 2017.

JLT Condor’s Brenton Jones topped the podium last year.

His JLT Condor teammate Matt Gibson claimed the overall series victory.

Jonny Clay, British Cycling’s director of cycling, said: “It’s great to see a number of new races on this year’s road calendar, sitting alongside a host of incredibly popular and well-established events.

“The competition will no doubt be as fierce as ever.

“And I’m sure that all of the teams, riders and spectators are chomping at the bit to get started.”