Crewe snatches late winner

Pendle Forest made it 69 games unbeaten as they beat Brooklands Poynton seconds 1-0 at Marsden Heights Community College.

Forest, missing five key players, selected Alison De Curtis, Cathy Kilgallon and 17-year-old Meg Murphy, and recalled Mawgan Naylor.

Forest took a while to settle and Brooklands Poynton dominated the opening exchanges, but failed to create any clear cut chances.

Forest lost Karen Wignall after 15 minutes to injury, but towards the end of the first half started to string some passes together and created some chances from penalty corners – the combination of Lisa Crewe to Charlotte Hartley almost rewarding the home team with a goal.

Forest started the second half in the ascendancy and Hayley Baines had a chance to put Forest 1-0 up after player of the match Murphy had put her through, but the keeper smothered the chance.

Laura Kendall in goal made a brilliant save to keep the score level, and wth the clock winding down, Crewe (pictured) drove out of defence and cut through the heart of the Brooklands team before playing a one-two with Murphy, and sending an unstoppable shot past the keeper.