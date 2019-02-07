Debutant boxer Josh Holmes ready to spring in to action ahead of professional debut

Josh Holmes looks set for an exciting professional career – if he keeps away from trampolines!

Manager Kevin Maree has high hopes for the 22-year-old from Earby who launches his professional career in a super-featherweight four rounder on his show in Blackburn on Saturday, March 30th.

Maree has followed Holmes’s career since he was an amateur with Eastburn ABC.

Holmes says he was known as a fighter “who never took a backward step” and his all-out aggression took him to the Development Class B championship in 2016 and 24 wins in 29 amateur bouts.

His last amateur bout was in May, 2017, and since then Holmes has been around the world learning more about his trade.

“I got some stupid injuries towards the end of my amateur career,” he said. “I had hand trouble and damaged a nerve in my neck after having an accident on a trampoline at my nephew’s birthday party.

“I decided to go travelling and ended up in a gym in New Zealand. From that, I got the chance to go to Austria and train with the IBF European light-heavyweight champion [Alem Begic].

“I sparred six rounds with him and it was tough. I’m only a super featherweight.”

Holmes has also had three trips to Freddie Roach’s Wild Card gym in Los Angeles, where sparring partners included Chris Avalos.

“It was a bit surreal having Freddie in my corner giving me advice !” he said.

Holmes will have Robert Rimmer in his corner at the King George’s Hall where he hopes to have around 150 supporters cheering him on.

“I’ve always been told I had a pro style and we are just working on getting out of a few bad habits in the gym,” said Holmes.

“Boxing is all I have wanted to do for the last 10 years. The dream was always to turn professional one day and I thought this was the right time for me to do it.

“I have a manager who really believes in me and I believe I have the talent to go far.”

Anybody wanting to purchase tickets for ‘Fight Night’, presented by Maree Boxing, can contact Josh on 07939 045332 or via email at Joshh1234@hotmail.co.uk.

Alternatively, you can visit www.mareepromotions.co.uk.