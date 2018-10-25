Excellent day all round for the All Blacks at Holt House

Colne and Nelson enjoyed an excellent day all round on Saturday as they beat league leaders Bolton seconds 33-12.

With the former players’ reunion in full swing prior to the team arriving, there was already a buzz around Holt House.

With the ladies showing off their new kit, sponsored by Hollin Villas Solicitors Ltd, before the first team took to the field, the crowd were in good spirits.

Colne and Nelson thank Lloyds BMW and Mini who have provided the pitch surrounds and shorts, Janitorial UK for the first team shirts and Wood Building Services for the warm up shirts.

With Colne playing right to left into the slight breeze, the first five minutes were frantic.

Both teams were thankful of the first scrum for a break.

As things started to settle, both teams began to get into their stride. Colne began to gain territory and possession, as numerous penalties allowed the All Blacks to march up the pitch. The line out was firing, with Ant Minshull and James Finucane winning good ball to release the backs.

Bolton soon hit back with some possession of their own, as the forwards made hard ground.

Only some excellent tackling and rucking from Lewis Hesketh and Alex Wood allowed Colne to relieve some pressure with a penalty.

A series of phases later, Jamie Gane hit a great line and fed Matt Tindall to round the last defender and dot down to open the scoring for Colne.

The covering full back was lucky not to get his marching orders, as the covering tackle was late, taking Tindall out after the try had been scored.

The resulting conversion was good by Tom Handforth.

The injury to Tindall seem to spur Colne on. Carl Wiseman was again making his trademark runs, and thwarting everything Bolton could muster up.

A turn over on the half way line, and quick hands from Hanforth and Connor Kinanne found Jamie Gane.

An exquisite pass found Tindall, and with Adam Hartley on the outside, Colne should have crossed for another. Unfortunately, the pass from Gane to Tindall wasn’t replicated, as he squandered a two against one opportunity.

Colne made a change on 30 minutes, introducing Tom Davies in place of Tindall.

Colne looked to kick on and put more points on the board. Padgett collected a pass from Kyle Hargreaves, who was dictating the pack beautifully.

Padgett burst through the first defender but was stopped on the 22. Pick and gos from Brad Collins and Gary Kenyon left a mis-match out wide.

Kinnane ran the dummy line and Gane fed Ernst Tino on the wing. A cover tackle wasn’t enough, as Tino popped the ball back into Gane’s arms for him to drop over the line., conversion missed.

The half ended from the boot of Handforth as he kicked a penalty.

Bolton kicked-off the second half on top, and a lapse in concentration got them on the scoreboard, conversion good

But it wasn’t long before Colne were back into their stride. The defence and the ruck area was a huge improvement, and the referee was quick to penalise Bolton for holding on, thanks to good work from Kyle Hargreaves, Carl Wiseman and Gary Kenyon over the ball.

With 10 minutes to go, man of the match Tino took the ball on the 22. Stepping inside and looking certain to score, the covering stand off took Tino high. The referee awarded the penalty try and sent the Bolton player for an early bath.

Tino again crossed the whitewash, rounding off a superb performance, and Handforth put the game to bed following a successful conversion and final penalty.