Frustrating time for Barritt in Mexico

Barrowford’s Daniel Barritt was forced out of the Rally Mexico after he and Elfyn Evans rolled their Fiesta.

Barritt and Evans had made a strong start to this year’s rally – sitting in podium position, just 15 seconds adrift of the lead after the third speed test.

But as the crews made their way to the first pass of Ortega (SS4), the luckless Brits were caught out by a series of compressions.

Thrown sideways, they lost the rear and rolled their Fiesta.

The pairing checked in with the medical team on their return to service, where Barritt was advised not to continue.

Both driver and co-driver are okay, but safety remains paramount and the decision was taken to ensure they get the necessary rest before the next event.

Team Principal, Malcolm Wilson OBE, said: “Elfyn and Dan were looking really strong before they suffered a high-speed roll that put them out of the rally.

“Considering the speed of the accident, the small amount of damage was remarkable, but they suffered a massive impact immediately before which Dan took the brunt of.

“After medical checks, it was discovered that he had some mild concussion and in those circumstances the safety of the crew has to come first.

“The most important thing now is to ensure that they are both match fit for Corsica.”

The rally was won by M-Sport Ford World Rally Team teammates Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia, who head the FIA World Rally Championship Drivers’ Championship standings, with Evans and Barritt now equal 12th.

Their M-Sport Ford World Rally Team sit second in the Manufacturers’ Championship Standings, behind Hyundai Motorsport.