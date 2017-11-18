Hannah and Madison impress in Championships in Sheffield

Pendle duo Hannah Raistrick and Madison Turner travelled to Sheffield’s PondsForge International Sports Centre with Skipton’s senior swimmers in the second part of the NER long course Championships last weekend.

The competitionattracted the finest swimmers in the North East and produced some great results for the team.

Hannah 15, of Foulridge, had a memorable weekend, winning a gold medal in the 50m butterfly event for the 15 and under age group.

She achieved a personal best in her heat of 29.71 seconds and went on to swim even faster in the final with a time of 29.46 seconds. This was also a new club record and more importantly a Winter National qualifying time.

Hannah also competed in a further four events, achieving three top 10 positions in the 15 and under age group category.

She came fifth in the 50m freestyle with a time of 28.22 seconds and ninth in the 100m freestyle with a PB of 1.01.80 seconds.

She was fifth in the 100m butterfly with another personal best time of 1.07.05 seconds.

She also competed in the 50m breaststroke event.

Team mate Madison Turner from Salterforth qualified for all three backstroke events in the senior championships, despite only being 13.

She performed well over the weekend and earned new personal best times in both 50m and 100m backstroke while gaining valuable experience competing in a 50m pool.