Hannah at British Championships

Talented Skipton Swimming Club star Hannah Raistrick travelled to Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth pool this week, as she competes at the British Swimming Championships, held in partnership with Edinburgh International meet.

The epitome of high performance swimming, Hannah, of Foulridge, will be competing with leading athletes from across Europe and the U.S.

The championships are the highlight of the National Swimming calendar and create a platform for outstanding results including new records and personal best times.

Fifteen-year-old Hannah of Foulridge will take to the blocks in the 50m butterfly event, with a qualifying time of 29.46 seconds.

l Three three members of Colne ASC competed at the recent Rotherham Metro ASC January A/N Graded Meet 2018 at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield.

Amelia Redfern, competing in the 9 years age group, finished 21st in the 50m Freestyle (B Grade of 14th), seventh in the 50m Butterfly (B Grade of fourth) and 17th in the 50m Backstroke (B Grade of ninth).

Saskia Daly, competing in the 13 years age group, finished fifth in the 50m Freestyle (A Grade), 11th in the 50m Breaststroke (B Grade of sixth), ninth in the 200m Freestyle (B Grade of first), ninth in the 50m Butterfly (B Grade of second) and fifth in the 100m Freestyle (A Grade).

Mia Dodman, also competing in the 13 years age group, finished seventh in the 50m Freestyle (A Grade), sixth in the 200m Freestyle (A Grade), eighth in the 50m Butterfly (B Grade of first), 13th in the 50m Backstroke (B Grade of second) and eighth in the 100m Freestyle (B Grade of first).

The fixtures for the 2018 Friendly League have been published, with Colne’s first fixture on Monday, March 12th at home to Accrington.

Pendle Schools Gala will be held on Tuesday, March 6th, 13th and 20th at the Pendle Leisure Centre.

The galas will be starting at 7 p.m. and should have finished by 8 p.m.