Helen stars at Accrington 10k

There was a mass turnout of Trawden AC runners in the Accrington 10k race on Sunday morning – 32 members making the short trip to Altham for the testing race.

Helen Buchan was the second lady home, and also the first LV40, Isabel Hartley was first junior female and also seventh lady home, and Helen Beech was 15th lady home, dipping under 50 minutes for the first time to better the PB she set at the City of Preston 10k four weeks earlier.

Fraser Snape was the pick of the Trawden male runners, and there were also good performances from David Howard, John McDonald, Mark Duerden, Adam Howard, Colin Smith, Tony Quinn, Lee Ford, Jenny McAndrew, Andy Lamb, Duncan Edwards, Verity Brown, Mia Fort, Claire Storozuk, Alex Fort, Elouise Pemberton, Cheryl Ellis, Stephen Scrivener, Nigel Bullock, Suzanne David, Michelle Hall, Lawrence Taylor, Sue Passmore, Elaine Holdsworth, Diane Ford, Patricia Beesley, Julie Bithell, Philip Simpson and Vikki Greenwood.

On the same day, 10 Trawden runners were in action in the Bronte Way Fell Race, a 12k run from Wycoller to Haworth.

Dale Grimshaw and Andrew Fairburn were both in the top 50. and there were also good runs from Mark McConville, Dawn Tibbs, Darren Parkinson, Graham Odgers, Philip Murphy, Liz Allison, Deborah Stevenson and Tracy Parkinson.

The previous day, 68 Trawden runners were in action at various parkruns, many at Pendle where Stan Stephenson and Fionnuala Swann were first with new PBs and new age category records.