There was an international flavour for Trawden AC runners at the weekend, with a group heading off to Amsterdam.

Jo Lovick raced the full marathon in a time well inside four and a half hours, while nine of her club-mates were in action in the half marathon.

Michael Wrigley was fastest of them, followed by John McDonald, David Howard, Ashley Eastwood, Ian Hothersall, David Pickles, David Greenwood, Verity Brown and Gillian Greenwood.

A bit closer to home, and club chairman Paul Brown completed another sub-three hour marathon when competing in the Abingdon event on Sunday.

Some of the biggest clubs and best fell runners in the country got together just outside Ambleside on Saturday for the annual British Fell Relay Championships.

The event, over some of the Lake District’s most gruelling terrain, is run over four legs, with the first and last run individually, and the middle two in pairs.

Trawden had two teams in action, with Tom Cosway, Craig Storozuk, David Fort, Mick Dobson, Adrian Blackledge and James Crook taking the men’s team to 102nd place, while Jamie Osborne, Susie Pedder, Lucy Brown, Peter Stobbs, Jamie McIlvenny and Emily O’Connor took the mixed team to 170th place.

Over 250 teams started the event, with many not completing the toughest race in the event’s recent history.

Saturday saw one of then final club championship races of the season, with seven members taking part in the Standish Hall Trail Race in Wigan.

Sean Fitzpatrick secured a top 50 finish, Dawn Tibbs won her age category, and there were also strong finishes for Emma Walker, Colin Smith, Sarah Roberts, Karen Windle and Elaine Corcoran.

And on Sunday, the club’s winter series started with the Rodney Round in Colne.

Of the 50 entrants, David McCabe was first over the line followed by Martin Greenwood.

Tom Cosway and Mick Dobson were next home, despite the fell running exertions of the previous day.

And Fionnuala Swan was first lady home.