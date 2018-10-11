International recognition for four Trawden AC runners

Four Trawden AC members donned England vests in the MBNA Chester Marathon on Sunday.

Over 150 age group runners made up of those from their late 30s to those in their 70s qualified for the England team which competed in Chester against a Celtic Nations Team.

Selection took place in partnership with some of the country’s best marathon races – Chester, Bournemouth, Greater Manchester and Brighton.

Each of the partner marathons acted as a qualifying race, with the top five England Athletics registered runners in each masters age category at each race – who had opted in to the qualifying system – guaranteeing themselves a place in the England team.

Nicola Nuttall was making a return to Chester having competed for England last year in the V45 category.

And she was joined by David Howard and Dennis Smith in the V60 group and Jean Baistow in the V70 category.

Nicola was the first of the Trawden runners home in a time of 3:26:57 and she was followed across the finishing line by David (3:33:57), Dennis (3:36:01) and Jean (4:56:20).

Four other Trawden runners made the trip to Cheshire on Sunday with Kevin Fenton-Clough the pick of them in a time of 3:29:54. Stephanie McArdle-Watson was delighted to finish in 3:39:23 and the others were Jill Maxfield (5:14:20) and Simon Lister (5:23:07).

Nearby Tanya Bunkham was the sole Trawden runner in the Kirkby Milers Safari 10 mile race which started and finished in Knowsley Safari Park, Graham Denney was in the West Coast Half Marathon which started in Preston and finished in Lytham and Matt Wilcock represented the club at the Withins Skyline Fell Race.

Off the tarmac and out in the country Trawden was represented in the Hodgeson Brothers Mountain Relay.

Set in the heart of the Lake District Fells, it is the longest-running mountain relay in the country.

The race is a tough one, with four legs each throwing up their separate challenges, including hard climbs and steep descents on difficult terrain.

Each leg is run in pairs with Michelle Brooks and Lucy Brown leading off before handing over to Andrew Fairburn and Jim Garside. The third leg was run by Kerrie-Anne Bretherton and Fiona Hall before Adam Wallwork and Mick Dobson brought Trawden home in a very respectable 53rd place overall and 11th mixed team.

Almost 80 Trawden members celebrated International Parkrun Day on Saturday by running at six different events.

Almost half of those in action were at Pendle parkrun with Adam Holda recording a new PB to win with nine-year-old Stan Stephenson in third place and Nicola Nuttall winning the ladies’ event for the 50th time.

Over 30 club members were in action at Burnley parkrun, Fraser Snape won Witton parkrun, Sarah Roberts was first lady home at Clitheroe Castle parkrun and the club was also represented at the Hyndburn, Wilmslow and Cliffe Castle events.

The club’s junior runners have been competing throughout the summer in their own club championships.

Oliver Brown was first home in six of the seven races he completed to win the Under 11s section ahead of James Galloway and Callum Singleton while Leah Harvey had five first place finishes to claim the girls’ title from Tamzin Osborne and Aggie Taylor.

Matthew Fleming claimed a narrow win the the Under 13 boys with Callum Osborne and Ben Stratton finished second and third while in the girls’ section there was a clear win for Ruby Fort ahead of Isabel Holt and Isobel Beechey.

In the Under 15 section William Walker claimed success ahead of Joe Sims and Holly Crook was the pick of the girls ahead of Georgia Harvey and Ellie Singleton.