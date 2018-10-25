Juniors steal the headlines on busy weekend for Trawden

It was another busy weekend for Trawden AC members with marathons, half marathons, epic fell races and the start of two cross country leagues.

The Red Rose Cross Country League got underway at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday, with the juniors stealing the headlines.

In the Under 11 Boys, Stan Stephenson, Harry Smith and Daniel Brown took Trawden to first place and Matthew Fleming, William Walker and Ben Stratton repeated that feat in the Under 13 race.

Charlotte Robertshaw, Tamzin Osborne and Leah Harvey secured fifth place in the Under 11 Girls; Joss Waiting, Eve Hartley and Isabel Holt were seventh in the Under 13 Girls; Harrry Beechey, Joe Sims and Will Rowlands took eighth in the Under 15 Boys and Abigail Stratton, Ellie Singleton and Amelia Dugdale finished fifth in the Under 15 Girls.

In the ladies’ race, Christina Singleton, Helen Buchan and Nicola Nuttall finished sixth, the same trio securing fifth in the veterans’ race.

And Paul Redman, David Lord, Jamie Osborne, Adrian Blackledge, James Crook and Kevin Fenton-Clough took the men’s team to ninth place with Redman, Lord, Osborne and Blackledge seventh in the veterans’ race.

Saturday also saw the start of the Mid Lancs Cross Country League in Ulverston. The ladies’ A team of Dawn Tibbs, Julie Townson and Emma Walker finished 19th, with the B team of Victoria Rogan, Karen WIndle and Verity Brown in 30th place.

In the men’s event, Martin Greenwood, Mick Dobson, Stephen Hartley, John McDonald and Ian Hothersall steered the men to 20th place.

Fionnuala Swann completed the epic Langdale Horseshoe Fell Race and finished 15th lady.

On Sunday, in the Yorkshire Marathon, David Fort was first Trawden runner home in three hours 13 minutes, and there were strong performances from Sean Fitzpatrick, Dennis Smith and Darran Stobbs.

Tracey Deed completed her first marathon, a year after finishing the Couch to 5k running programme.

Fifteen Trawden runners were in action in the ever-popular Manchester Half Marathon, with Jordan Strachan leading them home in 1:22. Next home was Kirk Butler in 1:33, and the others were Stuart Brown, Lee Ford, Pip Larter, Gary Sutcliffe, Edward Lee, Andy Cooper, Andy Lamb, Ben Murray, Sarah Spence, Ian Barton, Diane Ford, Lucy McPherson and Andrew Duffy - many recording PBs or finishing their first half marathons.

And in the Autumn Breaker in Blackpool, Shaun Heys raced to fifth and there were also strong performances from Colin Smith, Graham Denney and Linda Ensby.