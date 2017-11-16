Lessons learned in narrow defeat for the All Blacks

Saturday saw the Colne and Nelson first team travel over to Broughton in what has historically always been a physical contest, and this game proved no different as the home side ran out 24-13 winners.

A strong start by Colne saw Kyle Hargreaves cross the opposition try line in the first couple of minutes, only for the referee to deem it a double move and disallow it.

Action from Colne and Nelson's 24-13 defeat to Broughton

Colne were camped in the opposition half, and some strong pressure saw Broughton concede a penalty right under the posts, with the resultant kick put firmly between the sticks by Dean Edwards.

In the 15th minute, the very first foray by Broughton anywhere near the Colne try line saw them drop the ball over in the far corner, with the kick not converted.

A further five minutes later Broughton again went over the Colne try line, again with the resultant kick missed, leaving the score 10-3 in Broughton’s favour.

In the 35th minute, some sustained pressure by the Colne forwards saw them make steady progress towards the opposition try line, and it was no more than they deserved when Anthony Minshall forced his way through and put the ball down for Colne’s first try of the game.

Colne and Nelson were beaten in battle against Broughton

The kick was not converted and 10-8 was how it ended at half-time.

From the kick-off, Colne had some good possession and spent a large part of the start of the second half in the opposition territory.

A quick break by Broughton, and a slight indiscretion on the part the Colne defence, saw a penalty try awarded against them, leaving the score 17-8 in Broughton’s favour.

In the 75th minute, skipper Luke Edwards collected the ball from a lineout in the opposition 22, passed the ball to Kyle Hargreaves and then a running maul and some powerful work by the Colne forwards saw Broughton pushed back over their own try line, which allowed Hargreaves to put the ball down and claim the five points.

The kick was not converted.

The last score of the game was by Broughton in the 78th minute, and with the kick being converted, it saw them run out eventual winners 24-13.

There were some hard lessons learnt, but there was still plenty of positives to take into Saturday’s home quarter-final cup tie against Helsby.

l Some 90 years ago, in September 1927, Jack Trafford wrote a letter to the Nelson Leader to ask why there wasn’t a rugger team in the town.

Colner Jim Rushton responded to the letter and informed Mr Trafford about a number of players who lived in Colne, and a meeting was set up to discuss the establishment of a Rugby Club for the two towns.

The first AGM of Colne and Nelson Rugby Club was held on November 21st, 1927 and was chaired by local solicitor TSM Badgery,

That first season of rugby saw the club play 12 games, of which they won five, drew one and lost six, and in the process the team scored 110 points and conceded 108 – fair return for a first season.

And at the end of the season, the club was able to join the Lancashire Rugby Football Union and become a fully official rugby club in April 1928.

All these years later, Colne and Nelson Rugby Club are still playing competitive rugby across the county, while also running coaching and development of a number of youth teams, which will keep the club going in the future.

Being the club’s 90th year, the committee have decided to offer an open invite to all former players to attend a special anniversary celebration at Holt House on Saturday, November 25th.

On the day, the first team will have a game against a Rossendale team, and there will also be a buffet for people to enjoy, and stories to share about the club and it’s members from over the years.

For more information, give club president Bert Lambert a call on 07980248936 or visit www.facebook.com/colnenelsonrufc, www.pitchero.com/clubs/colnenelson or contact club chairman Chris Buck on 07803593536.

Below is a notice from one of the team’s first games in 1928.