Madison gains national qualifying time at England championships

Madison Turner gained a national swimming qualification time as she travelled to Sheffield to compete in the Swim England National Summer Championships with Skipton Swimming Club.

The premier long course event took place over five days at the Ponds Forge Olympic 50m pool, with over 1,500 of the best swimmers in the country all battling for top honours in their chosen events and age groups.

Qualifying and competing at this level requires dedication and discipline, alongside stand out performances at level 1 meets during the qualification window.

Entry is by invitation only.

West Craven High School pupil Madison, aged 14, had to wait until the final day of the competition before she could take to the pool for the first time.

The Salterforth swimmer has been breaking long-standing club records from a line of successful Skipton national backstroke swimmers, competing in the 200m event.

In her favoured 200m backstroke race, she knocked 0.76 seconds off her best time and secured a place in the final, touching in 2.28.28.

Madison, in her National Championships debut, finished 10th overall, significantly improving her original ranking of 15th in the girls’ 14 years age group.

The National Summer Championships have been a successful end to another great season at Skipton Swimming Club.

As both the swimmers and coaches take a well-earned summer break, plans are already well underway to kick start the new season with the annual club gala early in September.

This is a popular event in the club’s calendar and all swimmers from national to novice level are encouraged to take part.

For more information about the club, please visit www.skiptonsc.co.uk