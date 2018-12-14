Marathon man Paul continues to hit the headlines as Trawden AC chairman adds another win to his collection

Trawden AC chairman Paul Brown has been writing his own headlines all year.

Back in May he won the Brathay Trust 10 and 10 Challenge, winning each day of 10 consecutive Windermere Marathons.

Since then he has continued to run marathons across the country and on Saturday he ran his 31st of the year and 92nd of his running career.

That event came at the Leeds and Liverpool Christmas Cracker Marathon in Leeds.

And Paul claimed another marathon win to add to his growing pile.

Having already claimed the Red Rose Cross Country League title, the Under 11 Boys team from Trawden were back in action in the Hyndburn leg of the Mid Lancs Cross Country League on Saturday.

And once again Stan Stephenson, Harry Smith and Tristan Fitzpatrick took the first three places to ensure top spot for the club yet again.

The Under 11s girls took fourth spot thanks to the combined efforts of Tamzin Osborne, Isabelle Perry and Leah Harvey with the Under 13s finishing second as Joss Waiting won the event and was followed home by Isabel Holt and Isobel Beechey while William Walker, Matthew Fleming and Ben Stratton took second place in the boys’ race and Abigail Stratton, Ellie Singleton and Paige Singleton finished fifth in the Under 15s girls race.

In the ladies’ race Lucy Beresford, Dawn Tibbs and Katie Lomas finished 12th and seventh in the V35 category. Dawn, Caroline Fleming and Karen Windle were fifth in the V45 race and Karen, Linda Zagorski and Sue Passmore were fourth in the V55 category.

Fraser Snape, Mick Dobson, Kevin Fenton-Clough, Allan Boult, Chris O’Brien and Gary Sutcliffe secured 22nd place in the men’s race; Fraser, Mick, Kevin and Allan finished 10th in the V40 race and Fraser, Allan and Chris were ninth in the V50 race.

Saturday also saw almost 50 club members in action in parkruns - most notably Nicola Nuttall winning at Pendle, Andrew Cudworth racing at Coomera parkrun in Queensland and Linda Ensby and Graham Denney running at Western Springs in New Zealand.

Sunday saw runners in action on various terrain.

Matt Wilcock was closest to home in the Mytholmroyd Fell Race and Adrian Blackledge was 34th out of almost 750 runners in the Brathay Christmas Pudding 10k race at Langdale.

The final four runners were all in action in the Longridge Christmas Pudding seven mile road race through the Longridge fells.

Chris Quigley was first home and there were also strong finishes from Fraser Snape, John McDonald and Colin Smith.