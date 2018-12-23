Mass turnout for new charity race

Although Trawden AC members were in action in a number of different events at the weekend, the focus of attention was really on a new charity race.

On Sunday, almost 160 runners descended on Wycoller for a new charity race, the Wycoller Wander.

Some of those in action in the Wycoller Wander on Sunday

Predominantly raced by Trawden AC members for a charity close to their hearts, the field was also made up a runners from all the neighbouring clubs.

The accent was very much on Christmas fancy dress as well as racing and response to the event was so positive that it could now become an annual fixture.

For many of the Trawden runners it was the second chance of the weekend to get into fancy dress – the previous day 27 took part in the ever-popular Hurst Green Turkey Trot with Sean Fitzpatrick securing a top 50 finish and both Adrian Blackledge and Darren Parkinson finishing in the top 100.

Saturday also saw Mark Storey in action in the Tour of Helvellyn, the race curtailed to 26 miles in stead of the usual 38 because of the weather.

And Trawden had two teams in action in the Gathering Winter Fools event, a relay event run in pairs.

Adrian Blackledge, Jamie McIlvenny, Mick Dobson, Paul Brown, Dale Grimshaw, Craig Storozuk, David Fort and James Crook finished in 28th place and also took away the prize for the most inventive baton – a five foot Christmas Tree complete with a Lancashire flag – while the ladies’ team of Helen Buchan, Lucy Brown, Claire Storozuk, Alex Fort, Joanne Brown, Very Brown, Chell Brooks and Nicola Rogan finished 34th.

A total of almost 50 Trawden members were in parkrun action on Saturday, the majority at Pendle and the furthest afield being Jonathan Lund and Andrew Cudworth who were both racing in Australia.