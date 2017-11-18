Natalie returns to title-winning Wasps

Barrowford’s Natalie Haythornthwaite will return to Netball Superleague winners Wasps for the 2018 season.
The England international starred in their title-winning campaign last term, and Tamsin Greenway, Wasps Director of Netball, said: “Natalie is one of England’s top senior players, our key attacking player and was a real game changer for us last season. It’s vital we can keep hold of players of her calibre if we are to have sustained success here at Wasps.”
