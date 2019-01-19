Nathalie Haythornthwaite helps Roses to win in Quad Series

Natalie Haythornthwaite helped the Vitality Roses earn a 54-41 win against New Zealand in a hard-fought opening match of the Netball Quad Series at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool.

At the venue for the 2019 Netball World Cup, Tracey Neville’s England sidebuilt a 13-12 lead in a fast-paced first quarter.

And their lead stayed at one at half-time, 25-24.

The Vitality Roses broke away from the Silver Ferns in the third quarter, moving into a 40-30 lead.

Haythornthwaite was brought on as GA in place of Helen Housby in the last four minutes of the game, and the Vitality Roses continued to keep their cool and secured a 54-41 win.

The Roses will next face South Africa in the second day of the series tomorrow at the Copper Box Arena in London, before their final game against Australia on Sunday, again at the Coppoer Box.