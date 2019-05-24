Nelson skipper to miss derby for his own ‘match’

Nelson skipper Neil Thompson helped lead his side to victory at Enfield on Sunday with an unbeaten 46.

But he won’t be able to lead his men into this Sunday’s derby at home to Division 2 leaders Colne, as he has his own ‘match’ in Portugal, as he prepares to marry fiance Natalie.

Thompson joked: “It’s going to be a difficult game, especially given Colne’s start, but I’m gutted I’ll be missing it!

“I know it’s forbidden to have a holiday during the season, but Natalie has waited long enough. “We booked this in April/May last year, and I just can’t believe the derby has fallen at the same time!”

Caleb Grant will captain the side in his absence, and Thompson has no worries on that score: “Caleb is the vice-captain, and he has Khurrum (Nazir), Crotts (David Crotty) and Russell and Lewis (Bradley) around to help out.

“I’ll be on my phone checking playcricket all day!”

On Sunday, Enfield made 158-9, as Elliot Bradley – opening the bowling for the first time for the first team – saw off both openers, with Crotty (2-28), Nazir (2-33) and professional Sanjika Ridma (2-36) also taking two wickets.

In reply, Ridman made 39, and with Nelson 128-7, Thompson and Elliot Bradley (9 not out) saw Nelson to victory with three wickets and 12 balls to spare.

Thompson said: “It was a great weekend for the club – the thirds won on Saturday, and both us and the seconds on Sunday.

“We had the better of the decisions – there was a change in fortune for us in that respect – and it was nice to get back to that winning mentality.

“That should give us some confidence going into a tough game.”

Meanwhile, Colne stay top of Lancashire League Division One after maintaining their 100% record in the fifth outing of the campaign.

This time Matthew Walker’s men picked up maximum points with a 148 run win over Rishton at The Horsfield to extend their advantage at the summit.

Kenton Rhodes’ third half century of the season helped the home side make 251-9.

Rhodes hit 68, David Spokes 36, Andy Hakin an unbeaten 33, professional James Price (pictured, 24) and skipper Walker 20 with Rishton professional Mansoor Amjad taking 4-53 and Mark Leathert a career best 4-61. John Lambert picked up 5-10 from 10 overs to help bowl Rishton out for 103.

Colne, now 11 points clear of their closest rivals Bacup, host Littleborough in the second round of the Worsley Cup on Saturday before facing Nelson in the derby at Seedhill on Sunday.