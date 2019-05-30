Netballer Natalie Haythornthwaite named in Tracey Neville's England World Cup squad

Barrowford netballer Natalie Haythornthwaite has been named in Tracey Neville’s England World Cup squad.

Haythornthwaite is one of eight players in the 12-strong squad who helped the Roses to gold at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia last year.

She is currently playing for NSW Swifts in Australia, after winning back to back Grand Finals in the Superleague back home with Wasps.

Haythornthwaite said on her twitter page @nataliesymone: “What an honour.

“First ever World Cup and it’s on home soil, dream come true - it really is.”

The World Cup, which will be held in Liverpool, begins on July 12th, as England open up against Uganda.

Coach Neville said: “The World Cup is a challenging competition due to its format and the potential opposition we could come up against.

“All of the players selected are at their physical peak and have shown through the international and Superleague season that they are able to consistently perform well under extreme pressure, which is crucial leading into July.”

The full England squad is: Geva Mentor, GK; Eboni Usoro-Brown, GK/GD; Fran Williams, GK/GD; Layla Guscoth, GD/WD; Jade Clarke, WD/C; Serena Guthrie, WD/C; Natalie Panagarry, WD/C/WA; Chelsea Pitman, WA; Natalie Haythornthwaite, WA/GA; Helen Housby, GA/GS; Jo Harten, GS/GA; Rachel Dunn, GS/GA.