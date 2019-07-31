No return to The Horsfield for South African ace

Colne have revealed that professional James Price will not be returning to The Horsfield next season.

The South African, in his second year with the club, has helped fire Colne to the top of Division 2 in the Lancashire League, top of the averages with 79, and one run behind Rishton’s Mansoor Amjad, who has 712 league runs.

The club issued the following statement: “Reluctantly we have to announce that our professional for the last two years James Price will not be returning to the Horsfield for a third season in 2020.

“James has been an outstanding professional for the club in every aspect.

“An excellent player and a terrific person he has been incredibly popular at our club and will be much missed.

“We can only wish James, Gemma and little Stanley all the best for the future.

Meanwhile, the entire Lancashire League and Ribblesdale League programme was washed out on Saturday and Sunday by persistent rain.

In the Lancashire League, all Saturday’s games were abandoned without play, including Colne’s game with Great Harwood and Nelson’s trip to Bacup.

On Sunday, Nelson host Enfield and Colne are at Rishton.

On Saturday, in the Ribblesdale League Senior Division, it was a case of three points all round as all the games fell victim to the weather, including Section B leaders Barnoldswick’s home game with Brinscall, and promotion-chasing Earby’s clash witgh Padiham at the Arbories.

On Saturday, in the league, Barnoldswick host Earby in the derby at Victory Park, looking to extend the 27-point gap between them and their neighbours.