Outstanding performance from Trawden AC runner John McDonald

While Trawden AC members were racing across three different continents over the weekend, the most outstanding performance came from John McDonald.

Never venturing more than 25 miles from home, he packed in five races over two days.

John’s epic weekend started at Pendle parkrun on Saturday morning, from where he hot-hooted it to the Stan Bradshaw Round, a 10-mile off-roader on Pendle Hill.

Then it was back in the car for the final round of the Mid Lancs Cross Country at Cuerden Valley, before competing in the Podium Race at the Steven Burke Cycle Hub on Saturday night.

And as if all that wasn’t enough, he was then the third Trawden runner home in the Ron Hill Accrington 10k race on Sunday morning.

Club chairman Paul Brown finished the Tokyo Marathon in under three hours on Sunday, and eight members also ran the Benidorm Half Marathon, with Philip Murphy the first home ahead of Tracy Deed, Alan Deed, Gillian Smith, Lindsey Gawthrop, Karen Young, Diane Shaw and Yvonne McNamara while Michelle Barnsley and Estelle Dean were in action in the 10k race on the same day.

Tom Cosway continued his recent good form with a top 50 finish in the Stan Bradshaw event, and there were also strong runs from James Crook, Frazer Durris, Shaun Heys, Fionnuala Swan, Dawn Tibbs, John McDonald, Lucy Beresford, Vic Rogan, John Carman, Rob Scott, Louise Preston and Karen Windle.

Martin Greenwood, in a new 5k PB, was first Trawden runner home in the Podium Race, Adam Holda also secured a top 10 finish, and there were strong finishes from Simon Smith, Shaun Heys, Stephen Hartley, Jasmine Aherne, David Lord, Mark Fawcett and John McDonald.

Saturday was the final round of the Mid Lancs Cross Country League at Cuerden Valley.

Charlotte Robertshaw, Isabelle Perry and Tamzin Osborne won the Under 11s girls’ event while Freddie Holland, Oliver Brown and George Camara took the boys to second in the same age group.

Joss Waiting, Isabel Holt and Isobel Beechey secured third spot in the Under 13s girls, and in the same age group William Walker won the boys’ race and Matthew Fleming and Ben Stratton ensured team success, while Abigail Stratton, Ellie Singleton and Paige Singleton made sure of fourth place in the Under 15s girls.

Julie Townson, Dawn Tibbs and Jenny McAndrew took Trawden to 11th spot in the ladies’ race, and also fifth in the V35 race, and Julie and Dawn were joined by Caroline Fleming to finish third in the V45 race.

In the men’s race, Adrian Blackledge, Stephen Hartley, Kevin Fenton-Clough, Allan Boult, Gavin O’Connor and John McDonald were 18th, with Adrian, Kevin, Allan and John 12th in the V40 race.

Saturday also saw 55 TAC members in parkrun action – the furthest afield being Jonathan Lund in the Dubbo event in New South Wales.

On Sunday, at the Ron Hill Accrington 10k race, Jordan Strachan finished second.

David Howard secured a top 50 finish, and the other Trawden members in action were John McDonald, Jo Perry, Allan Boult, Dawn Tibbs, John Thompson, Tony Quinn, Chris O’Brien, Debra Leah, Colin Smith, Sarah Roberts, Neil Taylor, Andy Lamb, Anne Clark, Maxine Betts, Alan Wilkinson, Jackie Allen, Tracy Taylor, Saima Afzaal, Nigel Bullock, Louane Frances and Julie Bithell.

David McCabe finished top 50 in the Haweswater Half Marathon, with Graham Denney and Linda Ensby also finishing well, and Sean Cole put in a strong performance in the Settle Half Marathon.