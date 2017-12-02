Pendle celebrate successful year

Pendle Athletic Club recently held their annual presentation evening at Nelson Cricket Club.

Trophies were awarded to:

U11 Female Jessica Coulson; U11 Male James Ashworth; Male Cross Country Thomas Marchant; U13 Female Sprint Oreoluwa Ogundana; U13 Male Sprint Elijah Adeolu-Lambert; U13 Male Middle Distance Kitt Nelson; U13 Female Field Gabija Safranaviciute; U13 Male Field Elijah Adeolu-Lambert; Female Sprint Anita Saunders; Male Sprint Joe Lonsdale; Male Hurdles James Blackburn; Male Middle Distance Joshua Ingham; Female Field Jumps Natrika Wildman; Male Field Jumps Daemon Metcalfe; Female Field Throws Leah Hillman; Male Field Throws Andrew Higginbottom; Female Endeavour Zoe Kidney; Male Endeavour Jamie Oldcorn; Mid Lancs League Trophy Female Alex Baker; Mid Lancs League Trophy Male Alan Plumb; Athletes’ Athlete Trophy Joe Lonsdale; Young Athlete of the Year Joe Lonsdale.

Leah Hillman (javelin) and Joe Lonsdale (100m, 200m), won special trophies for breaking club records.

Joe broke the 100m record which had stood since 1979 – Mark Ashworth, whose father founded the club and had held the record for 38 years, presented the certificates and trophies.

Joe Lonsdale (60, 100, 200m), Leah Hillman (javelin, discus, shot, hammer), Zoe Kidney (javelin), Alex Baker (javelin, shot, discus) finished in the top 10 in the North West rankings.

Zoe (discus), Oreoluwa Ogundana (100m) Natrika Wildman (long jump, triple jump), Alan Lumb (shot, discus, hammer), Andrew Higginbottom (hammer) finished in the North West top 20 rankings. In the UK National Rankings, Joe is 11th at 150m, 20th at 200m, and Leah fourth, Alex 18th and Zoe 25th in the javelin.

At the Lancashire AA Track and Field Championships, titles were won by Joe Lonsdale (100m,200m), Daemon Metcalfe (high jump), Alex Baker (shot, javelin), Leah Hillman (shot, discus, hammer, javelin) with Zoe Kidney, Lynn Baker, Spencer Phelan, Gregan Baker and Alan Plumb also winning medals.

Zoe won the javelin, representing Lancashire AA at the Northern Inter-Counties Championships.

At the Northern Athletics Championships, Leah won the U20 Women’s Javelin and Joe the U20 Men’s 200m. At cross country, Thomas Marchant represented Lancashire AA and was runner-up in the U20 Men’s Mid Lancs Cross Country League.

The Lancashire Schools’ Championships brought medals for Spencer, Joe, Alex, Zoe, Leah and Natrika Wildman, with Joe, Spencer, Alex, and Natrika taking County Schools’ Championship titles; Alex won the javelin with a championship best.

Alex, Zoe, Joe and Leah represented Lancashire at the English Schools’ Championships where Leah won bronze in javelin and Joe was fourth in the 200m final. Leah and Joe’s performances earned them their first England vests at the Welsh International in Cardiff, where Joe won the 200m and Leah bronze at javelin.

Anita Saunders won gold at 100m, 200m and 400m at the Northern Masters, gold at 200m and silver at 60m at the Indoor British Masters, and at the Outdoor British Masters she won gold at 200m and silver at 100m. Also at the Northern Masters Championships, Andrew Higginbottom won gold at discus and javelin, Alan Plumb silver at discus, bronze in shot and hammer, Lynn Baker won silver in the hammer, bronze in javelin and Leeroy Golding gold at 400m, and silver for 200m. Leeroy, Anita and Alan represented Northern Veterans at the British Masters Area Challenge, Leeroy placing second at 400m, Anita third at 200m and Alan second at shot and third in the hammer. Leeroy, Anita and Lynn finished the season in the UK Veterans National Rankings.