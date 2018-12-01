Pendle Forest hockey trio help Central Lancashire League win county title

Pendle Forest trio Freya Bythell, Thea Cormack and Harriet Ashworth collected silverware with the Central Lancashire League Under 21s on Sunday – managed by the club’s own Sarah Towers!

The league won the County championship, claiming three wins from three games.

In the first game, they beat Cumbria 1-0 with Thea scoring the only goal.

Freya was on target in a 2-1 win over Cheshire, and again found the net in a 4-1 win over South Lancashire.

Freya and Thea are first team players, with Harriet is in the seconds.