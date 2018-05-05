Pendle Forest nominated for England Hockey award

Pendle Forest’s all-conquering first team have been shortlisted for the England Hockey Women’s Team of the Year.

The team will be up for the top prize at the national awards at The Athena in Leicester on Saturday, May 19th.

Great Britain Rio gold medallist Sam Quek will help co-host the Awards Dinner, alongside former Great Britain goalkeeper Simon Mason, as members of the hockey family come together to celebrate the great work of clubs across the country this season.

Quek said: “I am so excited to be co-hosting this event, this is a great evening where we are celebrating the amazing work our clubs across the country have been doing over the past year.

“It is always a great night, especially for us athletes meeting the club volunteers who go above and beyond to make hockey happen in this country.

“Everyone that has been shortlisted will be celebrated for the great work they have done and I cannot wait to be a part of this special evening and celebrate with them.”

Forest were shortlisted last year, but didn’t win, so have their fingers crossed again.

A total of 32 club members are making the trip to back the team, who were unbeaten North Division One champions, winning 20 of 22 games to earn a second-successive promotion.

The team are currently unbeaten in 74 league games, having reached 45 -successive league wins during the season.

They scored 83 goals while conceding just 15, having retained the same unique close-knit squad of friends and family.