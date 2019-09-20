Pendle netball star Natalie Haythornthwaite adds Grand Final win to list of successes

Having twice helped Wasps win the Netball Superleague Grand Final, Barrowford’s Natalie Haythornthwaite has added a Super Netball title Down Under with New South Wales Swifts.

The 26-year-old – a gold medalist with England at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast last year – was one of two Roses in the Swifts side, along with Helen Housby, as they shook off their underdogs tag.

Sunshine Coast Lightning had won nine games on the spin, and all three previous games against the Swifts this season, as they looked for a third-straight title at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

But the Swifts started in confident mood and never let up, in a 64-47 win.

Wing attack Natalie finished with 12 feeds in the first quarter, combining well with goal attack Housby, showing their uncanny understanding.

The combination continued in the second quarter, Natalie putting in a lot of hard work in transitional play.

And her powerful cross-court passing in the goal third opened up more gaps for the Swifts, as they began to stretch their lead, as they ran out 17-point winners.