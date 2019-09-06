Pendle netballer Emilia Roscoe hoping to follow in footsteps of fellow former Fisher-More pupil Natalie Haythornthwaite

Pendle could soon have a second international netballer after Colne’s Emilia Roscoe was named in the England Under 21 World Youth Cup long squad.

The 18-year-old former Fisher-More pupil, who plays goal shooter or goal attack, came through a trial with the Roses, to be one of 20 players selected, with a view to preparing for the World Youth Cup in Fifi in 2021.

The squad will train together every month at weekend camps in Loughborough, and have chance to compete at tournaments like next month’s U21 Netball Europe and tours.

England U21 Head Coach Karen Greig said: “We have had to make some tough decisions but I am really pleased and excited to work with this group of athletes working towards to World Youth Cup in 2021. They will face a number of styles of play over the coming seasons as we look to put in place the best possible preparations heading into the competition.”

Emilia could follow in the footsteps of Barrowford’s Natalie Haythornthwaite, a current member of the senior England team, and Commonwealth Games gold medallist last year.

And she explained how her call up came: “They’ve seen me during the season and asked me to go to a trial, and I couldn’t believe it when I saw I was in on the email, I had to re-read the team sheet, and mum was in tears!

“The hard work starts now, although I have to fit everything in with my work, as I’m self-employed - I run my own hair and beauty salon Darpo in Foulridge.

“But I’ve played since I was eight, I played locally, with all the girls in my family, I played for Ribble Valley Netball Club, and now I play for YW Bury and got selected for the North West, which turned into the Manchester Thunder Performance Pathway squad, when it started to get serious.

“This is really exciting though, the squad is for the World Youth Cup in Fiji in 2021, and there are other opportunities as well, to play at Netball Europe next month in Belfast, and tours to Australia.

“But the main aim is the World Youth Cup.

“I’d love to play in that, and my ambition beyond that is to play at a World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

“My aim is to play Superleague with Thunder as well, although I’m probably a couple of years off that.”

Haythornthwaite, who was with Thunder before winning the Superleague twice with Wasps and joining NSW Swifts in Australia, is also a former Fisher-More pupil, and Emilia has been inspired by her achievements: “I know Natalie to talk to, we went to the same school, played at the same club, and she was at Thunder as well.

“She plays wing attack or goal attack, so plays in a similar position.

“I’d love to achieve what she has with England, netball has never been bigger!”

Emilia comes from a sporty family, with brother Brad – formerly with Preston North End and Fleetwood Town – now playing with Buxton in the NPL Premier Division, while father Neville was a member of Colne Dynamoes’ FA Vase winning side at Wembley in 1988.