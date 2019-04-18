Pendle’s Charlotte Holmes is Britain’s best as she takes title in Tignes

Britain’s best under-14 skier is Barrowford’s Charlotte Holmes as she won the overall title at the 2019 GB Alpine Championships.

It marked a near-perfect week for the 13-year-old as she confirmed the result by finishing second in the giant slalom in Tignes.

The Team Evolution skier, who attends Colne Park High School, combined the results with fourth in the Super G and second in the slalom on the French slopes.

And the youngster could not hide her delight with her performance at the championships, which was the first time she had raced there.

“It’s just been an amazing week for me,” Holmes said.

“I came here hoping to finish in the top 10 so to come away with the overall title is absolutely amazing.

“It’s not something I thought I would be able to do. I just came wanting to do my best and the result was finishing first in the overall competition. It’s been so good to be here. Everything is amazing here – from the way the races run to the conditions and competitors.”

The children’s championship runs in Tignes from April 8 to 12, with more than 300 youngsters taking part across 12 different disciplines and age groups.

It follows a week of exhilarating action for the GB Delancey Alpine Championships, where some of the country’s best senior skiers take to the French slopes to battle it out in for a host of silverware.

The event is a breeding ground for the next generation of British alpine talent, as the UK aims to become one of the top five Olympic ski and snowboarding nations by 2030.

And Holmes is a shining example of the potential stars of the future, who completed her dream week by being second-placed British racer in the giant slalom.

“The first run I had to hike to make the gate which had a negative impact on me and my second run,” she added.

“I had to have the mindset of knowing I could do it and just had to be positive. My second run was a lot better.

“I knew what I had to do for the overall prize, after the first run it knocked my confidence.

“But it actually pushed me harder for the second run and knowing where I needed to place to win the overall.”

And there were yet more prizes for Holmes, as she picked up the team award with her fellow Team Evolution racers: “I don’t think we expected to win the team title.

“To be crowned the best under-14 team is just fantastic and absolutely amazing – it shows how important it is to support each other and put in the work together.”

