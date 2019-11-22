Pendle’s Charlotte Holmes selected to represent GB ski team

Higherford’s Charlotte Holmes has been selected by GB Snowsports to represent the British Children’s Ski Team at the children’s international ski races in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The races in Vratna, Slovakia, will take place from 21st-22nd January, with these being followed by races in Ricky v Orlických horách, Czech Republic from 24th-25th January.

Charlotte’ s brother Robert, also a member of GB Alpine Ski Team, raced at the same event two years ago.

He finished in sixth place in the slalom, and Charlotte hopes to better her brother’s result.

Charlotte, the British Under 14 Alpine Champion 2019, will be competing in the three alpine disciplines of Slalom, Giant Slalom and Super Giant Slalom, against some of the best skiers from around the world, with athletes being present from the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, France and Italy.

Charlotte’s passion for skiing began 11 years ago at Pendle Ski Club, who she has represented in many national races over the years.

The 14-year-old Park High School pupil is currently training in preparation for the upcoming winter season with her ski academy Team Evolution Racing, in Austria, and completes her secondary school education online with the support of the teachers from Park High.

She would like to thank everyone who assists her in achieving her goals.

She has recently received support from Caos_Kit, who provide her with her sports clothing, and is looking for additional support in the form of sponsorship from local companies. If anyone can help Charlotte further, please get in touch via Instagram charlotteholmes_ski, Facebook Charlotte Holmes, jholmes2801@gmail.com or on 07765110113.