Pendle trio shine at North East Championships

Pendle trio Madison Turner, Harvey Pennington and Lily Mae Pratt travelled to the John Charles Centre for Sport Leeds with Skipton’s younger squad swimmers for the North East Regional Age Group Long Course Championships.

Held over two weekends, this Level One meet attracts the finest swimmers from over 60 clubs across the North-East Region.

The trio were proud to achieve the challenging entry times required to compete, training upwards of 12 hours per week.

They approached their races positively and demonstrated the skills and techniques they have been working hard on in training sessions.

Harvey, aged 13, of Park High School, Colne, qualified for eight events and secured new long course personal best times in all but one.

He demonstrated a flair for Freestyle by making his debut in the finals of three out of four events, his top placing being sixth in the 200m Freestyle fina.

Harvey also earned seventh place in the 50m Freestyle and ninth place in the 400m Freestyle.

He also made the final of the 200m Backstroke and came in ninth.

In addition, Harvey competed in 100m Freestyle, 50m and 100m Backstroke and the 200m Individually Medley.

Talented Backstroke swimmer Madison, 13 of West Craven High School, Barnoldswick, began her Regional Championships at Ponds Forge Sheffield, in the Open Backstroke events.

She qualified for six events in the Age Group Championships, and set personal best times in the 200m and 400 Freestyle heats.

She came 10th in the 100m Backstroke and took ninth in the 200m Backstroke.

Team mate Lily Mae, aged 11, of Skipton Girls High, had her most successful NERs to date achieving six regional qualifying times in the 50m, 100m, 400m Freestyle events and the 50m, 100m and 200m Backstroke.

Lily earned new long course personal best times in 100m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke and 50m Backstroke in a time of 35.89 seconds.