Record breaking end to Trawden AC’s Winter Series

The Trawden AC Winter Series came to a close in record-breaking style on Sunday morning.

The sun shone down on the final event - a 10-mile trail above and around Trawden taking in Boulsworth Bottoms, Wycoller, Laneshaw Bridge and Ball Grove - and the course record times were smashed in the process.

Martin Greenwood took four minutes off his own course record while Fionnuala Swann was three minutes quicker than Helen Buchan’s previous fastest time by a lady runner.

Tom Cosway and Shaun Heys were second and third home while in the ladies’ race Kerrie-Anne Bretherton and Julie Townson were second and third.

Tom was the overall winner of the Winter Series which took in three further events along with two cross-country races in either the Red Rose or Mid-Lancs Leagues.

Mick Dobson finished second and Paul Marsden third while Dawn Tibbs won the ladies’ event ahead of Vic Rogan and Emma Walker.

Another busy weekend for Trawden runners started on Saturday when David Fort claimed ninth spot in the Slaithwaite Slog marathon, Pam Blood and Matt Allison put in strong performances at the Stanley Park 10k in Blackpool and a strong contingent headed to the English National Cross Country Championships at Harewood House.

Joss Waiting, Isobel Beechey and Leila Smithurst ran well in the Under 13s girls as did Ben Stratton, Declan Oldham and Callum Osborne in the boys’ category.

Abigail Stratton, Ellie Singleton, Macy Waiting and Paige Singleton ran well in the Under 15 girls while in the senior races there were good runs by Jenny McAndrew, Paul Oldham and Jamie Osborne.

Sunday saw Shaun Taylor and Rachel Holt run well in the Sunday race of the Stanley Park 10k.

Adam Wallwork claimed a top 100 place in the Ilkley Moor Fell Race and there were also strong finishes from Matt Wilcock and John Carman while the star of the junior aces was Isabelle Perry who claimed second place in the Under 11 girls, with Tamzin Osborne seventh and Leah Harvey and Agatha Taylor also running well.

Harry Jordan was fourth in the Under 11 boys with Callum Singleton eighth; Oliver Brown and Ruby Fort claimed top 10 finishes in the Under 13s as did Callum Osborne and Eve Hartley in the Under 15s.

And the youngest runners in action for the club were Noah Russell, Max Jordan, Joshua Blackledge, Erin O’Connor and Magnus Taylor in the Under 9s event.