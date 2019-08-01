Reds’ class shows in derby

Colne’s friendly at a rain-soaked Victoria Park on Tuesday night ended with a deluge of goals for the Reds, as the gulf in class showed by the final whistle.

The Blues gave a good account of themselves in the first half but could do nothing to stem the flow of goals as the second half wore on.

Colne pressed forward in the opening stages with Waqas Azam attacking on the right and Billy Hasler-Cregg making inroads on the left wing.

But the Blues defended well, and, at the other end, Mark Sharples came close when he headed over from a free kick.

After 25 minutes, Nelson might have taken the lead when Kiel Amos released Jack Coop with a through ball, and he got past keeper Hakan Burton, but Kieran Mills got back in time to block his shot.

Two minutes later, Nelson were made to rue the miss when Hasler-Cregg’s low cross from the bye-line found Danny Boyle in front of goal, and he fired home a shot on the turn to give Colne the lead.

And the Reds doubled their lead after 39 minutes when Marcus Poscha found Hasler-Cregg on the left, and his superb diagonal ball was turned in at the near post by Connor Hughes.

Colne brought on their big guns in a half-time reshuffle and after only three minutes, Andy Hollins fired home from close range following Aiden Chippendale’s free kick, to put the Reds three goals ahead.

And just four minutes later, Chippendale again supplied the cross for Sefton Gonzales to head home Colne’s fourth.

Colne pushed up looking for more goals, but it was Nelson who next added to the scoreline when Matty Makinson hooked the ball into the roof of his own net when trying to clear a cross, reducing the arrears after 71 minutes.

A good run by Max Hazeldine set up Chippendale for a shot that flew just over the top of the Nelson goal, but after 76 minutes Gonzales headed home Chippendale’s cross to stretch Colne’s lead to 5-1.

As the Reds turned up the pressure in the last 10 minutes, Azam got on the scoresheet with an overlapping run into the penalty area and a firm low shot into the far corner of the net to make the score 6-1 after 83 minutes.

Four minutes later, it was 7-1 to the Reds when Chippendale fired home after a solo run through the beleaguered Nelson defence. And in the final minute, Gonzales broke clear and slotted in goal number eight for Colne.

on Saturday, Colne welcome Ashton Utd to the Sovereign Play Stadium, kick-off 3 p.m.

DAVE PRIESTLEY