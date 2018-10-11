Runners’ support for mountain rescue team

Trawden Athletic Club has raised £1,200 to support the work of the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team.

The club picks a different charity each year and members, having seen first hand the work done by RPMRT at a number of fell races, decided to support the local group this year.

The money was raised in a variety of ways during the course of the year and handed over to the secretary, Andrew Bradshaw, at a recent training session.

At the annual meeting last month members voted to support the work of North West Blood Bikes Lancashire and Lakes as their new chosen charity.

Trawden AC vice chairman Mick Dobson is pictured presenting the cheque to Andy Bradshaw with club members looking on.