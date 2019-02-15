Runners take on ‘Pendle Way In A Day’ challenge

Trawden Athletic Club staged a brand new event on Sunday - a 30-mile ultra marathon.

The Pendle Way In A Day event was organised to raise funds for #DoingItForLaura to help finance medical treatment for club member Laura Nuttall.

And 40 runners from across the area took the chance to try out the new route which started and finished at the Pendle Heritage Centre in Barrowford and took in Wycoller, Coldwell, Higham, Newchurch, Pendle Hill and Barley.

First home was Barlick Fell Runner Andy Berry, followed by Josh Wade and Craig Stansfield.

Of the Trawden runners taking part, Andrew Haworth, Paul Axom and Mark Storey finished in the top 10.

Plans are already in place for a repeat of the event with the possibility of extending it to the full 45 miles of the Pendle Way.

On the same day club chairman Paul Brown raced to third spot in the Leodis Grim MArathon in Leeds with fellow Trawden runner Dennis Smith in 12th place.

Saturday saw the latest round of the Mid Lancs Cross Country League at Leigh.

And once again the juniors stole the show.

In both the Mid Lancs and the Red Rose leagues, the Under 11 boys have won every event.

And they kept up that perfect streak again on Saturday with Stan Stephenson and Harry Smith taking the top two spots and Freddie Holland also finishing in the top 10.

The Under 11 girls have also enjoyed a consistently good season with Charlotte Robertshaw, Isabelle Perry and Tamzin Osborne securing third place at this meeting and Joss Waiting, Isabel Holt and Isobel Beechey went one better to secure second in the Under 13 girls, the boys’ team of Matthew Fleming, William Walker and Ben Stratton finishing in the same place.

In the Under 15 girls race Abigail Stratton, Ellie Singleton and Mascy Waiting took Trawden to fourth place.

The ladies’ race saw Julie Townson, Jenny McAndrew and Dawn Tibbs secure 17th place with the B team of Caroline Fleming, Vic Rogan and Helen Beech finishing in 25th.

Julie, Jenny and Dawn took them to 11th in the over 35s and Julie, Dawn and Caroline were second in the over 45s.

The combined efforts of Dale Grimshaw, Adrian Bleckledge, Tom Cosway, Paul Brown, Kevin Fenton-Clough and Stephen Hartley saw the men’s team finish 15th and Dale, Adrian, Paul and Kevin took sixth in the over 40s.

Saturday also saw runners in action in the Winter Hill Fell Race in Littleborough. Lucy Brown was the first Trawden runner home and there were also strong performances from Adam Howard, Elaine Corcoran, Stuart Hayton and Verity Brown.

And a total of 44 TAC members were in parkrun action on Saturday - the furthest away was Andrew Cudworth at the Paradise Point parkrun in Queensland, Australia; while the majority were at Pendle parkrun where Shaun Heys was first home for the fourth time.